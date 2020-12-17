New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.
U.S. prosecutors are expected to unseal new charges next week against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources