New Lockerbie bombing charges expected, 32 years after Pan Am attack that killed 270

Video Credit: Guardian - Published 1 day ago Colette: former French Resistance member confronts fascism and family trauma after 75 years 25:15 On the anniversary of the start of the Nuremberg trials, 90-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine confronts her past by visiting the Nazi concentration camp in Germany where her brother was killed. As a young girl, she had been a member of the French resistance and had always refused to set foot in...