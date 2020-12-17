Putin to the West: Folks, let's get along! Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

BBC's Steve Rosenberg asked Russian President Vladimir Putin whether Putin feels "at least some" responsibility for the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West. The journalist also wondered whether Putin had read the investigation about Navalny. Russia is warm and fuzzy compared to aggressive West Putin, without naming Alexei Navalny, called him a "blogger" and noted that Western countries should either give Russia access to data on chemical weapons or come to Russia and deliver Navalny's biological material. "Why don't they give us the official conclusion about the use of Novichok at least?" Putin asked Rosenberg a counter question. "Are you asking me?" Rosenberg replied. "I am a journalist and I ask questions." 👓 View full article

