Putin Acknowledges Biden's Win More Than A Month After The Election
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () More than a month after the election, Russian President Vladimir Putin finally acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. The two have a complicated relationship dating from the Obama administration.
Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden
as President-elect for First Time.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election.
He made his remarks from the Senate floor just a day after
the Electoral College voted and made Biden’s win...