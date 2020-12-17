Global  
 

Putin Acknowledges Biden's Win More Than A Month After The Election

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
More than a month after the election, Russian President Vladimir Putin finally acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. The two have a complicated relationship dating from the Obama administration.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time

Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time 01:23

 Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as President-elect for First Time. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden for winning the presidential election. He made his remarks from the Senate floor just a day after the Electoral College voted and made Biden’s win...

