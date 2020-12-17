Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients' teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures. Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday…
