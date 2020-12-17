Global  
 

Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

Thursday, 17 December 2020
A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients' teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures. Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday…
Wisconsin dentist charged with fraud, accused of chipping teeth so he could crown them

 A Wisconsin dentist is charged with federal health care fraud for breaking teeth so could cap them and charge insurance companies for the work.  
