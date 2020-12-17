Global  
 

After Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

Japan Today Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of…
 French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a press release, Macron was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” . He will now self-isolate for seven days,...

Leaders of Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg are all self-isolating, after Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19.

