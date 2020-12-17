After Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 6 hours ago French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:16 French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a press release, Macron was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” . He will now self-isolate for seven days,...