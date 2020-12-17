Global  
 

Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett Actor in Original 'Star Wars' Films, Dies at 75

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died after health complications, including several...
 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

 Jeremy Bulloch has sadly passed away. The beloved actor who portrayed the iconic Boba Fett character in several Star Wars movies died at the age of 75, Daniel...
 The actor was best known for playing the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original trilogy.
 Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor best known for his performance as Mandalorian warrior and bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star...
