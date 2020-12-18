'It looks like we've flattened the curve': Kenney defends COVID-19 response, timing in sit down interview Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Two days after Alberta recorded a record number of daily COVID-19 cases, Premier Jason Kenney was focused on highlighting more recent data, that he said shows public health restrictions are working. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

