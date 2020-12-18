Global  
 

Time For International Community To Get Tough On Houthis – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 18 December 2020
Time For International Community To Get Tough On Houthis – OpEdBy Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri*

Houthi terrorist attacks continue to target international shipping lanes and commercial ships, as well as civilian airports and residential areas. Another attack took place on Monday, when a mined boat caused an explosion on board an oil tanker off the Saudi port of Jeddah. With this latest attack on...
