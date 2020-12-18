Global  
 

Chargers WRs Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active Thursday vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Friday, 18 December 2020
The Chargers will have receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as running back Austin Ekeler, available against the Raiders on...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium 00:17

 Get your silver and black ready. Tonight The Raiders are looking to score a win at Allegaint Stadium, when the face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

