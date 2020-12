Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on 'Woodvale' Album Rumors | Billboard News



On Monday night (Dec. 14), Swift dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for a chat about the album, her concert special on Disney+ and much more. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago

Taylor Swift denies there is a third album in the folklore trilogy



Taylor Swift has confirmed that 'Woodvale' is not a third surprise album in the 'folklore' series after her fans made the assumption after seeing the word on a fake album cover. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published 3 days ago