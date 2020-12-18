Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Is Behind The Curve On China’s Expansionism – OpEd

Eurasia Review Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden Is Behind The Curve On China’s Expansionism – OpEdBy Harsh V. Pant

Even as the US remains embroiled in post-election partisan cacophony and the rest of the world awaits a Joe Biden Presidency, China is busy trying to shape the strategic chessboard in accordance with its own priorities. On one hand, Beijing is busy signaling that it hopes for a new opening under Biden after...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020 [Video]

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020

US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 29:37Published
Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China [Video]

Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China

Axios reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador. Buttigieg was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer [Video]

U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer

The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's Xinjiang province on Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses forced labor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published