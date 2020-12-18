Joe Biden Is Behind The Curve On China’s Expansionism – OpEd
Friday, 18 December 2020 () By Harsh V. Pant
Even as the US remains embroiled in post-election partisan cacophony and the rest of the world awaits a Joe Biden Presidency, China is busy trying to shape the strategic chessboard in accordance with its own priorities. On one hand, Beijing is busy signaling that it hopes for a new opening under Biden after...
The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's Xinjiang province on Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses forced labor..