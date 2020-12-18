Global  
 

Jeremy Bulloch, 'Star Wars' original Boba Fett actor, dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch died in a London hospital due to health complications after battling Parkinson's for years, according to a statement from...
 Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

