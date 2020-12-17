Global  
 

At PNC, Tiger Woods wants to have fun, but Charlie Woods is all business

Upworthy Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Tiger Woods is enjoying time with his son at the PNC Championship. But Charlie Woods seems to have other designs.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship 01:04

 Tiger Woods' son Charlie grabs attention at PNC Championship | Brad Galli has more

