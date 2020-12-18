S Korea reports more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for third straight day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the...

Ontario reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day, 27 additional deaths Ontario is reporting more than 2,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 27 more deaths as lockdown measures are set to be extended in some COVID-19 hot spots...

CP24 4 days ago



