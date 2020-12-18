French, Spanish PMs self-isolate after Macron tests COVID-19 positive
Friday, 18 December 2020 () French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, following a week when he has met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers are among those self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.
Macron took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and will...
French President Emmanuel Macron
Tests Positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced
that he had tested positive for COVID-19. .
According to a press release,
Macron was tested “as soon as
the first symptoms appeared.” .
He will now self-isolate for
seven days,...