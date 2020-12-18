Global  
 

French, Spanish PMs self-isolate after Macron tests COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
French, Spanish PMs self-isolate after Macron tests COVID-19 positiveFrench President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, following a week when he has met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers are among those self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.

Macron took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and will...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:16

 French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a press release, Macron was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” . He will now self-isolate for seven days,...

