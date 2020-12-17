Global  
 

Speculation mounts about sinking of Nova Scotia fishing boat with six aboard

CTV News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
As a snowstorm descended on Nova Scotia and the search for five missing scallop fishermen was suspended Thursday, an industry leader said there was evidence to suggest their boat had suddenly capsized in the Bay of Fundy earlier this week.
