COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Not Liable For Side Effects: You Can't Sue Them If You Experience Side Effects

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, Oklahoma nurse reports no ill effects



On Monday, the first healthcare workers in Oklahoma received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and one of the very first to get vaccine says so far, she’s had little to no side effects. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:15 Published 12 hours ago COVID In Colorado: Health Care Workers Who Get Pfizer Vaccine Wear Bio-Button To Detect Side Effects



Some health care workers who have received the Pfizer vaccine will be wearing the "Bio-Button." The device was developed by BioIntelliSense in Golden. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:33 Published 14 hours ago North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects



North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:27 Published 23 hours ago