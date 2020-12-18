COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Not Liable For Side Effects: You Can't Sue Them If You Experience Side Effects
Friday, 18 December 2020 () After being administered a COVID-19 vaccine, if you experience severe side effects, there is basically no one to blame in a United States court of law. The federal government has bestowed companies including Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something accidentally goes wrong with the receipt of vaccines.
Medical professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic are now at the front of the line receiving the COVID vaccine. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas took a look at how some of the first recipients are doing.