Saying goodbye: How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Manitoba's end-of-life care

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'This is like coming up for air' Tennessee health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine



It was a historic moment in the midst of the pandemic as healthcare workers were injected with the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:56 Published 20 hours ago San Diego County vaccination effort continues



Health care workers at specific San Diego County locations are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago Hospitals Begin Vaccinating California Health Care Workers for COVID-19



The first Californians are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Ken Bastida reports on the tricky logistics involved. (12-14-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago