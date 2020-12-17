Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saying goodbye: How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Manitoba's end-of-life care

CTV News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
More than 500 Manitobans have died from COVID-19. It's a grim statistic that is taking a toll on the province's health-care system and the staff dealing with a wave of deaths they haven't experienced before.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.

New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. 01:11

 Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'This is like coming up for air' Tennessee health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

'This is like coming up for air' Tennessee health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

It was a historic moment in the midst of the pandemic as healthcare workers were injected with the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published
San Diego County vaccination effort continues [Video]

San Diego County vaccination effort continues

Health care workers at specific San Diego County locations are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published
Hospitals Begin Vaccinating California Health Care Workers for COVID-19 [Video]

Hospitals Begin Vaccinating California Health Care Workers for COVID-19

The first Californians are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Ken Bastida reports on the tricky logistics involved. (12-14-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published