Saying goodbye: How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Manitoba's end-of-life care
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
More than 500 Manitobans have died from COVID-19. It's a grim statistic that is taking a toll on the province's health-care system and the staff dealing with a wave of deaths they haven't experienced before.
More than 500 Manitobans have died from COVID-19. It's a grim statistic that is taking a toll on the province's health-care system and the staff dealing with a wave of deaths they haven't experienced before.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources