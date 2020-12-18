Instagram crashes for Android users, netizens flood Twitter with complaints
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Photo and video sharing platform Instagram crashed for Android users worldwide on Friday. Users posted on Twitter about the issue and hashtags such as #Instagramdown and #InstagramCrashing started trending.
A few users shared screenshots of the mobile application with a message reading, "Instagram keeps stopping". There has...
