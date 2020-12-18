'I didn't feel a thing.' Vice President Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine on camera
Friday, 18 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was proud to take this safe and effective vaccine and that he “didn’t feel a thing.”
