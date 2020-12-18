Global  
 

'I didn't feel a thing.' Vice President Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine on camera

Upworthy Friday, 18 December 2020
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine 04:07

 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was proud to take this safe and effective vaccine and that he “didn’t feel a thing.”

