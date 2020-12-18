'It's unacceptable': Police release video of botched raid on Chicago woman's home

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Investigators Special Presentation



Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a series of stunning admissions Thursday in the case of Anjanette Young, an innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrong raid of her home by Chicago Police... Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 57:21 Published 4 hours ago Chicago Mayor Lightfoot discuss botched police raid in one-on-one interview



After initially saying she knew nothing about the botched police raid, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot backtracked and said she was actually alerted about the case with a few details last year. Credit: WGN Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago Chicago's Mayor Asks For Change, Accountability After Botched Raid



Video obtained by our CBS station shows a dozen officers forcing their way into the wrong apartment and handcuffing a naked woman. Dave Savini reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:30 Published 1 day ago