Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It's unacceptable': Police release video of botched raid on Chicago woman's home

CTV News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Videos released Thursday by Chicago police depict disturbing scenes of officers wrongfully raiding the home of a Black woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Chicago Tried To Hide Body Cam Footage

Chicago Tried To Hide Body Cam Footage 01:14

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to block a news station from releasing newly released body camera footage. The footage shows police raiding the wrong house, with guns drawn, and handcuffing a naked woman in her home.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Investigators Special Presentation [Video]

My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Investigators Special Presentation

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a series of stunning admissions Thursday in the case of Anjanette Young, an innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrong raid of her home by Chicago Police...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 57:21Published
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot discuss botched police raid in one-on-one interview [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot discuss botched police raid in one-on-one interview

After initially saying she knew nothing about the botched police raid, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot backtracked and said she was actually alerted about the case with a few details last year.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:31Published
Chicago's Mayor Asks For Change, Accountability After Botched Raid [Video]

Chicago's Mayor Asks For Change, Accountability After Botched Raid

Video obtained by our CBS station shows a dozen officers forcing their way into the wrong apartment and handcuffing a naked woman. Dave Savini reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:30Published