Filmmaker Michelle Latimer addresses questions about her Indigenous ancestry

CTV News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Canadian filmmaker Michelle Latimer says she made a mistake in naming the First Nations community of Kitigan Zibi as part of her ancestry without formally verifying it. The Thunder Bay, Ont.-raised writer-director has issued a statement on Facebook to address what she says are recent questions raised about her ancestry.
