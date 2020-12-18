Global  
 

Mike Pence receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV: 'I didn't feel a thing'

Upworthy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Vice-president calls vaccine a ‘medical miracle’ and acknowledges US has ‘a ways to go’ with coronavirus cases and deaths rising
News video: See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine 04:07

 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was proud to take this safe and effective vaccine and that he “didn’t feel a thing.”

