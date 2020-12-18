Mike Pence receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV: 'I didn't feel a thing'

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was proud to take this safe and effective vaccine and that he “didn’t feel a thing.”
