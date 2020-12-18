Biden Makes Historic Nomination Tapping Rep. Deb Haaland
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as Interior Secretary.
If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.
Part of her role would include overseeing the Bureau of Indian Affairs which serves the nation's 574...
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as Interior Secretary.
If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary.
Part of her role would include overseeing the Bureau of Indian Affairs which serves the nation's 574...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources