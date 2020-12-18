Global  
 

Police Video Following Ahmaud Arbery's Death Released

Newsy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Police Video Following Ahmaud Arbery's Death ReleasedWatch VideoNearly 10 months after Ahmaud Arbery was killed in what's suspected to be a racist attack in Georgia, we're getting a new look at the moments shortly after his death shooting. 

Body camera footage released this week shows officers didn't immediately help Arbery when they got to the scene, even though he was still...
