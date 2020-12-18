Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow in New York
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet (1 metre) of snow thrown by a plow during this week's storm, authorities said.
