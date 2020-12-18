Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow in New York

CTV News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet (1 metre) of snow thrown by a plow during this week's storm, authorities said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Looks To Dig Out Before Deep Freeze

New York City Looks To Dig Out Before Deep Freeze 03:11

 As the last of the snow fell Thursday in New York City, the dig-out was already well underway.  CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Hell's Kitchen.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A daredevil finance bro made the most of the New York City snowstorm by SKIING the streets of Manhattan [Video]

A daredevil finance bro made the most of the New York City snowstorm by SKIING the streets of Manhattan

A daredevil financier made the most of the New York City snowstorm by SKIING the streets of Manhattan. Jordan Goldstein, 28, strapped on his skis, attached a tow rope to the back of his car and clung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Timelapse of snow accumulation in Times Square [Video]

Timelapse of snow accumulation in Times Square

Parts of the northeast are blanketed in snow after the first major winter storm hit this week. This is timelapse showing the snow accumulation in Times Square in New York.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:00Published
New York kids turn mattress into makeshift sledge as winter storm strikes [Video]

New York kids turn mattress into makeshift sledge as winter storm strikes

A couple of kids made the most of an old mattress by using it as a sledge to slide down a flight of stairs during a winter storm in New York.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published

Related news from verified sources

NY driver trapped in car for hours after plow covers him in 4 feet of snow

 A 58-year-old driver was trapped for over 10 hours after a plow covered his car with almost 4 feet of snow in upstate New York early Thursday, authorities said.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Sky NewsUSATODAY.com