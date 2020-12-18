Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 80, gets COVID-19 vaccine

Upworthy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both got their first doses of  Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Does AOC Want To Lead The Democratic Party? [Video]

Who Does AOC Want To Lead The Democratic Party?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not think Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should head the Democratic party. In new podcast with the Intercept on Wednesday AOC blasted..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
AOC Won't Force Pelosi To Hold Medicare-For-All Vote [Video]

AOC Won't Force Pelosi To Hold Medicare-For-All Vote

Nancy Pelosi wants to be continue to be Speaker of the House. But, some left wing activist want a vote on Medicare-for-All. So, the activists are pressuring progressive lawmakers to refuse to vote..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations [Video]

Pelosi Open To Post-Christmas Stimulus Negotiations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that stimulus negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary. "If we need more time, then we take more time." Pelosi said there has to be a bill and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden may stagger nominations from House to avoid cutting into slim Democratic majority

 President-elect Joe Biden may stagger nominations of House Democrats for positions in the upcoming administration to avoid cutting into House Speaker Nancy...
FOXNews.com

Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting the shot...
SeattlePI.com

Pelosi, McConnell to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

 The top leaders of the U.S. House and Senate will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine this week, and Congress' attending physician has informed members that...
Newsmax