Senator says $1,200 checks would be 'mortgaging our children's future' - Business Insider

Joe Biden Wants Stimulus Checks Sent Out Immediately
Joe Biden said Tuesday that people are in need of federal coronavirus relief "right now."
"Small businesses, people who are about to be evicted from their homes because they can't pay their mortgage,..
John McCain's Widow Hopes Trump Will Make Like A Tree And Leave--Gracefully
The widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain believes her husband 'would be very pleased' that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump on Election Day. Although a lifelong Republican like her..