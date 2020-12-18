Global  
 

Coronavirus Covid 19: Mystery at centre of NSW cluster as authorities hunt for patient zero

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Covid 19: Mystery at centre of NSW cluster as authorities hunt for patient zeroHealth authorities are still searching for 'patient zero' in the NSW Covid-19 cluster that has seen Australian states enforce new quarantine requirements, with cases expected to rise further over the weekend. The northern beaches...
New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

PM urges calm as NSW virus cluster grows

 The prime minister has urged the public to remain calm as authorities tackle a growing virus cluster on Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS

NSW Health issues urgent testing call to all NSW residents after Northern Beaches cluster swells to 28

 Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay home for at least three days unless it is absolutely essential to leave the house.
SBS

Victoria bans travel from Northern Beaches hotspot and starts travel permit system for rest of NSW

 From midnight on Friday, anyone from NSW planning to travel to Victoria will need to apply for a travel permit.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28

 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Sydney remains on high alert; northern beaches COVID cluster expected to grow

 Sydney’s growing coronavirus cluster threatens to spread beyond the northern beaches and NSW Health authorities are poised to announce another spike in cases...
The Age Also reported by •SBSJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldBrisbane Times

‘A kick in the guts’: WA Christmas plans in limbo as NSW virus cluster grows

 Kobie Blachowicz was planning to spend her 21st birthday with her father in NSW but she feels she is “in purgatory” after a coronavirus surge in Sydney’s...
The Age Also reported by •Japan TodaySBSBrisbane Times

New Zealand Herald