Coronavirus Covid 19: Mystery at centre of NSW cluster as authorities hunt for patient zero
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Health authorities are still searching for 'patient zero' in the NSW Covid-19 cluster that has seen Australian states enforce new quarantine requirements, with cases expected to rise further over the weekend. The northern beaches...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
PM urges calm as NSW virus cluster growsThe prime minister has urged the public to remain calm as authorities tackle a growing virus cluster on Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS
NSW Health issues urgent testing call to all NSW residents after Northern Beaches cluster swells to 28Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay home for at least three days unless it is absolutely essential to leave the house.
SBS
Victoria bans travel from Northern Beaches hotspot and starts travel permit system for rest of NSWFrom midnight on Friday, anyone from NSW planning to travel to Victoria will need to apply for a travel permit.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald
