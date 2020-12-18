Global  
 

Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Friday, 18 December 2020
First Rohingya muppets will help children overcome trauma in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
 First Rohingya muppets will help children overcome trauma in the world’s largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh.

The Middle East's version of Sesame street 'Ahlam Simsim' hopes Muppets will help calm children's fears about coronavirus.

 The muppet twins will be used to teach children living in the world's largest refugee camp.
 DHAKA, Bangladesh: The children’s television show Sesame Street has introduced its first Rohingya Muppets to help thousands of refugee children overcome trauma...
 Noor and Aziz, twin Rohingya refugee children, are part of Sesame Workshop's new early education program
