Boeing 'inappropriately coached' pilots during 737 Max recertification, U.S. senate report says

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Boeing officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 Max crashes, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.
