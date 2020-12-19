Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill
Congress has passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The spending bill will buy lawmakers two more days to negotiate.
One of three things will happen next: They'll either pass another temporary funding bill, or they'll approve a larger ...
