Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill

Newsy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill 

Congress has passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The spending bill will buy lawmakers two more days to negotiate. 

One of three things will happen next: They'll either pass another temporary funding bill, or they'll approve a larger...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill

Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill 01:57

 CBS4's Michael George shares the latest.

