You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raiders' Derek Carr, wife Heather share photo of new baby girl



Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wife Heather shared a photo of their new baby girl this week. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago Derek Carr welcomes a new baby to their family



Congratulations to Derek Carr and his wife. The couple welcomed a baby girl to their family last night! Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Cowherd: 'The Raiders are officially back. Carr & Gruden are in complete & utter harmony.' | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd talks of Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders and their high caliber performance despite their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Colin says, 'The Raiders are officially back. Derek Carr & Jon.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:16 Published on November 23, 2020