US Space Force members get new name of 'guardians' — what the internet thinks

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the US Space Force on Friday by announcing its members will be known as "guardians".Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development...
