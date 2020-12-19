Global  
 

Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar Eclipse

Eurasia Review Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar EclipseAs Chile and Argentina witnessed the total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, 2020, unbeknownst to skywatchers, a little tiny speck was flying past the Sun -- a recently discovered comet.

This comet was first spotted in satellite data by Thai amateur astronomer Worachate Boonplod on the NASA-funded Sungrazer Project -- a citizen...
