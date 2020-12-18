Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I just cried': 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale sends Twitter on an emotional rollercoaster

Upworthy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Two surprises, a cameo and a post-credits scene, had fans raving about "The Mandalorian" season finale: 'Best 'Star Wars' since 'Revenge...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: TikTok's D'Amelio Family Land Reality Series, 'The Flight Attendant' Renewed For Season 2 & More | THR News

TikTok's D'Amelio Family Land Reality Series, 'The Flight Attendant' Renewed For Season 2 & More | THR News 02:14

 In today’s top stories, famous TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and their family land a new Hulu reality series, Disney+ confirms a new 'Mandalorian' spinoff and HBO Max has renewed 'The Flight Attendant' for a season two.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner [Video]

LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner

The finals of the television singing competition The Masked Singer featured the Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun. But only one could be crowned the grand finale winner and champion of "The Masked..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Mandalorian Season 2 Recap Trailer [Video]

The Mandalorian Season 2 Recap Trailer

The Mandalorian Season 2 Recap Trailer (HD) Disney+ Star Wars series

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:11Published
Reed on top ahead of season finale [Video]

Reed on top ahead of season finale

Patrick Reed is bullish about his chances of consolidating his lead and becoming the first American to win the Race to Dubai at the European Tour's season finale.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:11Published