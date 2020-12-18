'I just cried': 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale sends Twitter on an emotional rollercoaster

LeAnn Rimes Revealed To Be 'The Masked Singer' Winner
The finals of the television singing competition The Masked Singer featured the Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun.
But only one could be crowned the grand finale winner and champion of "The Masked..
Reed on top ahead of season finale
Patrick Reed is bullish about his chances of consolidating his lead and becoming the first American to win the Race to Dubai at the European Tour's season finale.