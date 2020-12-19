Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans in Pac-12 Championship game
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Follow live updates from the L.A. Coliseum as the Ducks and Trojans play for the Pac-12 Championship
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
USC AD Mike Bohn Chats with Jim Hill
USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn and Jim Hill discuss the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Oregon, USC's victory over UCLA, Coach Clay Helton and much more
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago
Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title
The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman,..
Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources