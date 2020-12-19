Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nuking The Anti-Nuke Crowd – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
How has the Trump Administration fared in meeting the multiple challenges that have slowed the growth of nuclear energy in the U.S. to a near-halt? And what are the prospects for nuclear energy in a Biden-Harris Administration? It’s time to nuke the anti-nuke crowd, and it seems to be happening.

It is now seventy-five years...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One shot dead after clash during Durga puja procession in Bihar's Munger [Video]

One shot dead after clash during Durga puja procession in Bihar's Munger

One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published