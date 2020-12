Labour accuses PM of 'mixed messaging' over Xmas rules



Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'



Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago