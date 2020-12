You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer's 2020 Tesla Bull Case: From Simulation to Elon Musk's Biggest Fan



2020 was the year of the Tesla bull for Jim Cramer. Watch how his views on the stock and CEO Elon Musk evolved throughout the year. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:20 Published 15 hours ago Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'



Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.' Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California



Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago