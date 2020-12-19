Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angela Merkel 'incredibly proud' of BioNTech founders: The German chancellor has voiced her appreciation for BioNTech, the small German...

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The German chancellor has voiced her appreciation for BioNTech, the small German firm behind the first coronavirus vaccine to get...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden [Video]

Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden

Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden . Politico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning. According to a statement from the Biden transition team, the president-elect thanked..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Angela Merkel 'incredibly proud' of BioNTech founders

 The German chancellor has voiced her appreciation for BioNTech, the small German firm behind the first coronavirus vaccine to get regulatory approval. Merkel...
Deutsche Welle