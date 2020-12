Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta fight results, highlights: 'GGG' shines in return with TKO victory Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Golovkin made it look easy against the Polish fighter on Friday night, setting up a possible trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like