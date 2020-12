You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'



Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on November 22, 2020 Space Guardians Movie



Space Guardians Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: When the entire galaxy is threatened by the evil Robot Cat only an elite group of aliens known as the Space Guardians can stop him! Squeak the newest.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:10 Published on November 18, 2020 Chris Pratt to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'



Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Star-Lord character for the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on November 16, 2020