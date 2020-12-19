Sony outlaws Cyberpunk from PlayStation Store after bug backlash
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said that when Cyberpunk was launched the company would have preferred to have fewer bugs, but it did not consider delaying for a fourth time.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From
PlayStation Store Following Backlash.
The highly-anticipated game was
released just over a week ago.
Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Game developer CD...