Sony outlaws Cyberpunk from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

Hindu Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said that when Cyberpunk was launched the company would have preferred to have fewer bugs, but it did not consider delaying for a fourth time.
News video: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash 01:07

 'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash. The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago. Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Game developer CD...

Sony outlaws Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

 Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut in the wake of complaints of glitches in the video game created by Poland's...
