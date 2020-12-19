|
|
Oregon Ducks conclude unusual path to Pac-12 title, upsetting undefeated USC Trojans
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Oregon, playing in the Pac-12 title game as a replacement for Washington, claimed the conference championship by beating undefeated USC...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Oregon defeats No. 13 USC, 31-24, to claim second-consecutive Pac-12 title
The Oregon Ducks jumped out to an early lead against the No. 13 USC Trojans and eventually claimed their second-consecutive Pac-12 title, winning 31-24. USC made...
FOX Sports
|
USC vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
The Trojans and Ducks will meet one another in the Pac-12 title game for the first time on Friday night
CBS Sports
|