Oregon Ducks conclude unusual path to Pac-12 title, upsetting undefeated USC Trojans

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Oregon defeats No. 13 USC, 31-24, to claim second-consecutive Pac-12 title The Oregon Ducks jumped out to an early lead against the No. 13 USC Trojans and eventually claimed their second-consecutive Pac-12 title, winning 31-24. USC made...

FOX Sports 9 hours ago



USC vs. Oregon: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream The Trojans and Ducks will meet one another in the Pac-12 title game for the first time on Friday night

CBS Sports 3 days ago



