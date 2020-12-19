Global  
 

Oregon Ducks conclude unusual path to Pac-12 title, upsetting undefeated USC Trojans

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Oregon, playing in the Pac-12 title game as a replacement for Washington, claimed the conference championship by beating undefeated USC...
