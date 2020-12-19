Covid positive Emmanuel Macron's condition stable

Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and examinations had given reassuring results, as per an official statement from his office on Saturday. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency on Thursday said that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely.