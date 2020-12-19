Covid positive Emmanuel Macron's condition stable

Saturday, 19 December 2020 () French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and examinations had given reassuring results, as per an official statement from his office on Saturday. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency on Thursday said that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely.
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus. The presidential Elysée Palace made the announcement on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said that Macron, 42, took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." Business Insider reports that Macron will now isolate for...