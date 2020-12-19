Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid positive Emmanuel Macron's condition stable

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and examinations had given reassuring results, as per an official statement from his office on Saturday. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French Presidency on Thursday said that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Macron Tests Positive For COVID

Macron Tests Positive For COVID 00:27

 French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus. The presidential Elysée Palace made the announcement on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said that Macron, 42, took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." Business Insider reports that Macron will now isolate for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French president is the latest world leader to become infected with the virus, presidential palace confirms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Emmanuel Macrons tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Emmanuel Macrons tests positive for COVID-19

Leaders of Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg are all self-isolating, after Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published