UK facing possible 'Tier 4' lockdown as new coronavirus strain linked to surge in cases emerges

FOXNews.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The United Kingdom on Saturday was bracing for a possible "Tier 4" lockdown after officials said they have identified a new COVID-19 strain that can spread more quickly and is believed to be linked to a rise in infections across London and southeast England.
