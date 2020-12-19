Global  
 

Chris Olave, Drue Chrisman, Baron Browning Unavailable For Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten Championship Game

Upworthy Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Ohio State will be without leading receiver Chris Olave, punter Drue Chrisman, starting linebacker Baron Browning and others for the Big...
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Peyton Ramsey has had a unique football journey this year

Peyton Ramsey has had a unique football journey this year 01:44

 Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate, has helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State.

Colin feels it's right to 'bend it for the Buckeyes'

Both dive deep into the reasoning and relationship the Buckeyes have

 Ohio State will be without leading wide receiver Chris Olave, starting linebacker Baron Browning and others for Saturday's Big Ten championship against No. 14...
