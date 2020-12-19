Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. college student sentenced to 4 months in prison for breaking Cayman Islands' COVID-19 protocol

CTV News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British Caribbean territory's COVID-19 protocol while visiting her boyfriend for a jet skiing competition, according to her family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison. According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison. Loughlin was convicted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Work Remotely for Up to 2 Years in the Cayman Islands With Their New WFH Program [Video]

Work Remotely for Up to 2 Years in the Cayman Islands With Their New WFH Program

See if you qualify to become a 'Global Citizen' of the Cayman Islands.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia college student sentenced to 4 months in prison for breaking Cayman Islands' Covid-19 protocol

 An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British...
Upworthy