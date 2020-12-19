U.S. college student sentenced to 4 months in prison for breaking Cayman Islands' COVID-19 protocol
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British Caribbean territory's COVID-19 protocol while visiting her boyfriend for a jet skiing competition, according to her family.
