Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game?
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Ohio State football released its status report prior to the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
WCPO 9 Sports: Beechwood takes state,
Beechwood High School football won the Kentucky 2A state final, plus a look ahead at Saturday's Tulsa vs. UC football game, then Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer takes to Twitter to dispel trade rumors.
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:32 Published 13 hours ago
LCA prepares for 2A State Championship vs. Beechwood
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Friday, LCA will make its return to the state championship game for the first time in 11 years. The Eagles will face Beechwood, kickoff at 3 PM at Kroger Field.
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 2 days ago
Beechwood Tigers going for state title
Friday, the trail of Kentucky’s high school football season ends in a familiar place for the Beechwood Tigers – the state championship game at Kroger field in Lexington. It’s a chance for title #..
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:47 Published 2 days ago
Related news from verified sources