Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game?

WCPO 9 Sports: Beechwood takes state,



Beechwood High School football won the Kentucky 2A state final, plus a look ahead at Saturday's Tulsa vs. UC football game, then Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer takes to Twitter to dispel trade rumors. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:32 Published 13 hours ago

LCA prepares for 2A State Championship vs. Beechwood



LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - On Friday, LCA will make its return to the state championship game for the first time in 11 years. The Eagles will face Beechwood, kickoff at 3 PM at Kroger Field. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 2 days ago